March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1997 - The Kazakh Government makes a decision to create the Higher Military College of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
2004- The Republican Space Communication Center is set up.
2013- The Society of Foreign Consuls grants certificates to recognize the contribution of representatives of a number of countries, including Kazakhstani dana Kapparova.
2016 - The Association of Diplomats of Kazakhstan is set up.
2017 - Kazakhstan's Special Olympics team made up of 28 athletes takes part in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
2017 - Kazakhstani boxers Azamat Issakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vassiliy Levit, and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win gold medals at the Chemiepokal Boxing Tournament in Halle, Germany.
2019- The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) issues the Manas epic poem in Latin graphics.
2020- The National Museum of India holds the exhibition «Great Steppe: Time. Space. Culture» as part of the international project «The Procession of the Golden Man through the World's Museum» in New Delhi.
2021- The unveiling of the Abai Square and Monument is held in Istanbul, Türkiye.