March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 19.

1931 – The first and one of the leading medical universities of the country - Kazakh Medical University – is set up. On January 11, 1989, the university is named after S.D.Asfendiyarov. In 2001, the educational institution is granted the status of the Kazakh National Medical University.

1996 – The 1st session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan is held under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan.

2001 – State Program of Astana city’s Socio-Economic Development is adopted. The goal of the program is to offer a package of measures on harmonious development of the Kazakh capital as an administrative and business center of Kazakhstan, raising the capital’s consolidating role in socio-economic and spiritual life of the country.

2014 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev is unveiled in Beijing.

2017 – Kazakhstani Sungat Zakarin and Aslan Kanatbek win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Athens, Greece. The event brought together around 1,000 athletes from 45 countries of the world.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s No 1 Mikhail Kukushkin becomes a champion of the Irving Challenger with a prize fund of $150,000.

2019 –Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the people of Kazakhstan and announces his resignation as the Head of state. Under the country’s Constitution, the powers of the Head of State are transferred to the Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

2021 – A monument to well-known public figure, writer and translator Herold Belger is unveiled in Almaty.