EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    March 19. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of March.

    Madina Begaliyeva(1899-1974) – first Kazakh female engineer and statesperson.







    Birzhan Nurymbetov (1968) – prominent political figure of Kazakhstan.







    Umut Shayakhmetova (1969) – Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan.






    Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov (1976)– Kazakhstani boxer, Honored Master of Sports in Boxing of Kazakhstan.
    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!