March 2 weather forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitation, black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast for the most regions of Kazakhstan today with snow drifts to hit northern regions. Sunny weather will dominate in western regions and in parts of southern regions only.

According to Kazhydromet, snow drift, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Akmola region.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Almaty region.

Nighttime fog will cover parts of Mangistau region. Wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s in the daytime.

Fog is expected in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions where wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s in the daytime.

Kostanay region will be hit by a snow drift. Fog and black ice are expected there.

Snow drift, fog, black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Snow drift and black ice are forecast in the East Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s sometimes up to 25 m per s.