March 20 - day of snap Parliamentary Elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, March 20, Kazakhstan will hold election of deputies to the Lower Chamber of the Parliament (Majilis) and to the local legislative authorities (maslikhats). Election of deputies to the Majilis from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will be held next day, March 21.

As reported earlier, on January 13, 2016, the deputies of the Majilis unanimously approved and sent a request to the President Nursultan Nazarbayev on early dissolution of the Lower Chamber as well as on setting snap elections.

The Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the 5th convocation and on setting the early elections was signed by the Head of State on January 20, 2016.

On the same day, the President addressed the people of Kazakhstan. "I am calling all of you to actively participate in the elections and show again our unity for the name of our country's future. Being a guarantor of the Constitution, I charge the Central Election Commission and all authorized governmental agencies to ensure legality, transparency and fairness of the oncoming elections. I am confident that the election campaign and elections will help consolidate the nation in the hard period and lead Kazakhstan to new milestones of development," stated the Leader of the Nation.

"We all work hard and exert every effort for the name of prosperity of Kazakhstan. Together we will be able to overcome the difficulties of the present time. I call all Kazakhstanis, political parties to be responsible over the destiny of our common home and strengthen our patriotism. I am sure that we will approach the 25th anniversary of our Independence as a united nation. The objectives set to us are clear, we need to start solving them," the President stressed.

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered six lists of political parties which include 234 candidates to the Majilis deputies' seats. Ruling party Nur Otan, Akzhol, Auyl, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Nationwide Social and Democratic Party and Birlik will compete for the seats in the Majilis.

10,825 candidates have been registered for the maslikhat deputies' seats.

964 internatinal observers will monitor the election process.

13,399 election commissions are involved in organization and holding of the elections.

More than 9 mln people are expected to cast their votes.