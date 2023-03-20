EN
    08:00, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    March 20. Today’s Birthdays

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of March.

    Alexander ZATAYEVICH (1869-1936)- music critic, ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan.






    Zhumabek TASHENEV (1915-1986)– public figure and statesman of Kazakhstan.







    Tumanbay MOLDAGALIYEV (1935-2011)– People’s Writer of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR.







    Mels YELEUSSIZOV (1950) – Chairman of TABIGAT Ecological Union of Associations and Enterprises of Kazakhstan.







    Alibek NAUTIYEV (1963) – Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.







    Timur URAZAYEV (1967) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lithuania
