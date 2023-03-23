March 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23nd of March.

NAMES

– Kazakh chemist and metallurgist, PhD, Prof, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of the USSR.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Mining Institute now Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University. He was a founder of the new area in chemistry – chalcogenide and chalcogen chemistry and technologies.

He devised the methods of extracting selenium and tellurium from copper electrolyte sludge, elaborated the classification of chemical counterparts in the Periodic Table, and justified the possibility of hydrogenation of coal with metallurgical reducing agents.

He was the author of over 50 inventions, 10 patents, and a number of stories about scientists and cultural workers. He translated the works of world classics.

The Karaganda State University bears his name.

– literary scholar, PhD, academician of the National Academy of Kazakhstan, merited worker of science of the Kazakh SSR, Laureate of the State Award of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

Throughout his career, Kirabayev worked as a senior editor of the Kazakh Publishing House of Fiction, department head of Adebiet zhane iskusstvo magazine, editor of Pioner magazine, as well as head of the literature and art department of Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper.

– Kazakh scholar, state and public figure.

Born in Guryev region now Atyrau, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Energy Institute.

His previous post was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Issues of Ecology and Environmental Management.













– First Deputy of the Chairman of the Broad of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Academy of Banking, Academy of Economics and Statistics, Turan University.

He took up his current post in February 2022.