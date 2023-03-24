March 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of March.

NAMES

Artist and architect, author of the State Emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1942 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute. During his career Malibekov played an active role in the development of facilities in Uzbekistan, He was a member of the Republican Commission for state symbols. He has been serving as a professor at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University since 2003.

Poet, writer, and member of the Kazakhstan Writers Unionwas born in 1943in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He worked for editorial offices of newspapers, magazines, radio stations. He also was an editor at the Zhazushy publishing house. Niyazbekov penned eight poetry collections and four novels. He also translated the poems by Maya Rumyantseva, Anatoly Chepurov, and many other poets into Kazakh. He passed away in 2021.

Member of the Senators Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliamentwas born in 1956 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University. Throughout his career he served as the first deputy mayor of Astana, Vice President of JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region. He was the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovation Development, and Entrepreneurship between 2017 and 2023. He took up his current post in 2019.

Acting Director of the Parliamentarism Institute of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1962 inDzhambul region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he was for several oil and gas companies, namely Kazakhoil, KazTransGaz, and KazMunayGas. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2023, he was the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament between 2019 and 2023.

Chairman of the Committee for Consumers Rights Protection at the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1964 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, the Kazakh State Economic University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

Kazakhstani statesmanwas born in 1965 in Dzhambyl. He is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his career he held many notable posts at the Financial Police, the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency, Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.