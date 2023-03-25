March 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of March.

NAMES

– Kazakh statesman and public figure.

Between 1915 and 1918, he worked as a teacher in Karkaraly town.

In 1919 and 1920, he was the Secretary of the Military Revolutionary Committee of Karkaralinskiy uyezd. From 1921 to 1924, he was the Chairman pf the Supreme Revolutionary Tribunal of the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic, people's commissar of justice, prosecutor, editor of Kazakh tili and Kyzyl Kazakhstan magazine.

In 1924 and 1929, he headed the agitation and propaganda department of the Kazakh Regional Committee of the Communist Party and was the Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic. Until 1937, he worked as the Deputy Secretary of the Central Executive Committee and headed the department for nationalities of the Presidium of the Central Executive Committee.

– famed dombra player, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the Kazakh SSR State Prize.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the Almaty Conservatory.

The orchestra of folk instruments Akhmediyarov played in toured in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, Cuba, Finland, France, Italy, Yemen, China, Portugal, Japan, the USA, and the Philippines.

He authored a number of kuis such as Naryn, Radost, Belaya bereza, Zheldirme, and Grust.

– well-known journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, he worked as a literary assistant, department head, executive secretary, deputy editor-in-chief of Leninshil zhas republican newspaper.

In 1992 and 2005, he was the editor-in-chief of Almaty akshamy newspaper.

– member of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) under the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnical Institute in Dzhezkazgan.

– Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, International Business School of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He was reappointed to his current post in March 2022.