March 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 26.

EVENTS

1937 – The 10th Extraordinary Congress of the Kazakh Council takes place. The new Constitution of the Kazakh SSR was adopted then.

1936 – The Almaty bridge structures plant is built in Kazakhstan.

1993 – The Inter-State Agreement on joint actions to solve the Aral Sea crisis is signed in Kyzylorda city.

2011 – The international music project, The Silence of the Great Steppe cantata, is premiered in Almaty city.

2015 – The students and leaders of the international student organizations of Kazakhstan in London sign a declaration to unite into a new organization, KazAlliance, under the aegis of Kazakhstan 2050 nationwide movement.

2016 – The Asfendiyarov Kazakh Medical University and the Duke University sign the memorandum on strategic partnership in Almaty city.

2018 – Aiman Musakhadzhayeva, the people’s artist of Kazakhstan, rector of the Kazakh National University of Art, is awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

2019 – The film crew of one of the major TV channels of South Korea Korean Broadcasting System makes the TV show about Kazakhstan, featuring the main attractions of the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as the Burabay resort.