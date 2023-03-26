March 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of March.

NAMES

(1890-1954) is the well-known akyn, singer, composer and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan. He was born in Kyzylorda region. He wrote a collection of poems and composed many songs.

























(1923-1989) is the Radio and TV host, People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR.

In 1939-1941 studied at the Institute of Communist Journalism in Almaty and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

















Sarsenbai Yensegenov (1963) is member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Giriyev region is a graduate of the Guriyev Teacher’s Training Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

















(1966) is the Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in February 2019.

















(1966) is the deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, director of the Frontier Service.

Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky higher frontier command college.

Has been serving since May 2022.













Darkhan Satybaldy (1974) is the Governor of Turkistan region.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Has been acting since August 2022.

Yernar Basspayev (1979) is the deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Atyrau is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Atyrau State University named after Dosmukhamedov.

Has been appointed to the post in December 2022.