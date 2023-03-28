March 28. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of March.

NAMES

Kazakh akyn, singer and composer(1880-1921) was very popular because of his singing skills and the way he played dombyra. He developed his performing skills by learning from the best Kazakh akyns, namely Akhan sere and Birzhan sal. He was sentenced to several years in prison by the Russian Empire. In his songs, he exposed the true face of the Russian Empire and was arrested on false charges again in 1917. His life ended abruptly as he was executed by shooting with no trial or record by by the forces of the People's Commmissariat for Internal Affairs several years later. Yevgeniy Brussilovsky used Madi’s songs in the first Kazakh national operas such as Karakesek, Shirkin-ai, Madi, and Kyz Zhibek.

Statesman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1960 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kyzylorda affiliate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration engineering institute. Abzal Yeraliyev served as the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6convocation and the member of the Committee for agrarian issues between 2016 and 2021.