08:00, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6
March 29. Today's Birthdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of March.
Botagoz Akanayeva (1971) – painter, member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, member of the UNESCO International Association of Critics and Art Critics (AICA)
Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki – Chairman of the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Science and higher Education.