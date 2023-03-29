EN
    08:00, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    March 29. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of March.

    Botagoz Akanayeva (1971) – painter, member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, member of the UNESCO International Association of Critics and Art Critics (AICA)










    Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki – Chairman of the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Science and higher Education.

