EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 03 March 2019 | GMT +6

    March 3. Today's Birthdays

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of March.

    Vassiliy OLEYNIK, deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation from Nur Otan Party, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, was born 63 years ago (1956).

    Issatay SARTAYEV, Deputy Director of the RoK Syrbar Foreign Intelligence Service, was born 59 years ago (1960).

    Sultan AKIMBEKOV, Kazakhstani historian, political scientist and orientalist, was born 55 years ago (1964).

    Serik SHAIDAROV, Deputy Governor of Karaganda region, was born 54 years ago (1965).

    Arman SULTANOV, Director General of JSC Passenger Transportations - Executive Director of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, was born 43 years ago (1976).

    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!