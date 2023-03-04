March 4. Today’s Birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of March.

(1958) is the Chairwoman of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Autonomous Educational Organization, a political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov State University.

In 2002-2005 appointed the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, in 2005-2007 headed the Bobek National scientific and practical, educational and recreational centre. In 2007-2009 reappointed as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. she served as the CEO of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools in 2009-2019. In 2019 she was designated as the Kazakh Education and Science Minister.

(1966) is the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Konev All-arms Command Training School and the Frunze Military Academy.

(1976) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University.

(1977) is the chairman of the West Kazakhstan regional court.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since February 2020.