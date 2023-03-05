March 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 5.

EVENTS

1996 – The Akmola Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater opens doors. Gabit Musrepov’s Aqan seri-Aqtoqty is the first play to be staged there.

2010 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in the city of Sapporo.

2010 – The Kazakh Embassy and the European International Relations Institute jointly organize the Conference «Kazakhstan’s Presidency in the OSCE» in Brussels.

2011 – The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosts the Congress of Kazakhstan’s Women at the Independence Palace in Astana.

2012 – The National Scientific Center of Mother and Child Health obtains the official report by the Joint Commission International (JCI). This is the first clinic in the post-Soviet space to get such international recognition in the healthcare sector.

2012 – The talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO are held in Geneva.

2014 –Paralympic athletes from Kazakhstan for the first time in the country’s history earn six licenses to compete at the upcoming 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics.

2018 – The Kazakh team wins over 30 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze, securing a top place in the overall medal standing at the Asian Grappling Championship, hosted by Bishkek.

2020 – Well-known Kazakhstani journalist and producer Aqmaral Batalova is nominated for the Exceptional Women of Excellence at the Women’s Economic Forum (WEF).