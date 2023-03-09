March 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 9.

EVENTS

2001 – Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation proceed to delimiting the borders.

2012 – The Days of the World Association of Kazakhs take place in the Turkish Republic. The event is dated to 20th anniversary since its foundation and since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic.

2012 – An official reception on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Germany takes place at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

2015 – 10- year-old Abulkhair Sambusinov and Alua Kargabayeva win the first place at the Grand Prix Dinamo international competitive ballroom dancing tournament in Moscow.

2017 – The records of the Kazakh music of 1905 are found in Berlin. The unique collection of the first records returned Kazakhstan.

2018 – The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in the Republic of Korea welcomes the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games, where Kazakhstan is represented by a record number of athletes – six athletes in two sports: cross-country skiing and biathlon.

2020 – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves the concept of 2030 Kazakhstan’s foreign policy purposed to strengthen the country’s independence as well as national, regional and global security.

2021 – Kazakhstan approves the 2025 National Development Plan which defines the key goals and parameters of the country’s new economic policy.

2022 – Kazakh scientists represent the unique technology to solve millennium problems.