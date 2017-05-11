Maria Mudryak to take part in Operalia-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Forty talented young singers from 17 countries will take part in the 25th season of Placido Domingo's Operalia, which this year will be held in Astana. This was reported by the "Astana Opera" press service.

Four Kazakhstanis are among this year's contestants, including the Astana Opera soloist, laureate of many international competitions Maria Mudryak, Damir Saduahasov, Stanislav Lee and Rasul Zharmagambetov. The World Opera Competition founded in 1993 by Plácido Domingo, will be held in Astana Opera from July 24 to 29 as part of the EXPO-2017 program.

The jury chaired by Placido Domingo include representatives of the world's leading theaters: the artistic director of Teatro Carlo Felice (Genoa, Italy), the invited conductor of Astana Opera Giuseppe Acquaviva, the artistic administrator of Metropolitan Opera (New York, USA) Jonathan Friend, director of the Vienna State Opera (Austria) Dominique Meyer and others.

The total prize fund of Operalia is $180,000. In the general competition 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize are awarded, one of each to both male and female singers. There is also the Birgit Nilsson Prize for performance in the German repertoire of Richard Strauss and Richard Wagner, Pepita Embil and Plácido Domingo-Ferrer prizes for the best zarzuela performance (Spanish musical genre close operetta-edit.), Audience award and others.