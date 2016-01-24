EN
    20:13, 24 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Maria Sharapova to face Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - Russia's titled tennis star and former World's No. 1 Maria Sharapova has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals, the first Grand Slam of the season, with the prize money of $44 million.

    The fifth-seeded Sharapova beat 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 7-5. Sharapova sent down 21 aces during the match, what is the best result in her career.
    In the next round, Sharapova will face world number one Serena Williams of the United States, TASS reports.

