Mariinsky Theater orchestra under Gergiyev to perform in Palmyra

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Mariinsky Theater's orchestra under Valery Gergiyev will perform in Syria's Palmyra, recaptured from the Islamic State militants with support from the Russian military, the theater's spokesman has told TASS.

"The Mariinsky Theater's symphony orchestra under Valery Gergiyev will give a concert titled Prayer for Palmyra: Music Revives Ancient Walls at the world-famous amphitheater at 17:00 Moscow time," the source said.

Palmyra, a historical site featuring on UNESCO's cultural heritage list, was liberated by the Syrian army at the end of March. Russian military specialists participated in planning the operation and Russian combat aircraft flew about 500 sorties during the operation to regain control of the city.

Ancient Palmyra was greatly harmed at the hands of militants of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), who had kept the city under control for nearly a year. Russian specialists at the Hermitage Museum and the Likhachev Research Institute of Cultural and Natural Heritage have expressed the readiness to restore Palmyra to its original look.

Kazinform refers to TASSA

Photo: © Valeriy Sharifulin