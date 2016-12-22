Marine Le Pen promises 'Frexit' if she wins Presidential race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In case of her win in the presidential elections next year, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen plans to hold a referendum on whether France should exit the EU, Sputniknews reported.

"I told French people if they elect me, I will immediately go to Brussels to start negotiations on returning our sovereignty. I will organize a referendum six months after my election", said Le Pen.



She added the EU without France will immediately fall apart. According to her, nations must be able to determine their own fate.



The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on 23 April 2017. Should no candidate win an outright majority, a run-off between the top two will be held on 7 May 2017.



Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, is the third significant candidate in the presidential race alongside two former Prime Ministers Manuel Valls (Socialist Party) and François Fillon (Republicans).