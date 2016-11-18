Marine local differential system was handed over to Defense Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January 2014 the national company 'Qazaqstan Garysh Sapary' received the marine local differential station into operation which was built on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

Director of the Center of High Accuracy Satellite Navigation System (CHASNS) Nurgan Kemerbayev, the local marine differential station was created as part of the land CHASNS infrastructure project. Such station is used in the sphere of marine navigation, cartography, engineering survey and other fields associated with marine activity.





The local marine differential station serves to transfer differential corrections to the global navigation satellite system users for marine vessels, offshore drilling units for exact location with accuracy to two meters and radius to 300 km at frequency 283,5 kHz- 325 kHz.





The decision to build the station on the Caspian shore was made due to increased shipping traffic and for security purposes.

Since, according to the RoK Law of Merchant Marine, the Hydrographical Service of the Military Marine Force of the RoK Defense Ministry is the authority providing navigation security in the sea, it was decided by 'Qazaqstan Garysh Sapary to transfer the marine local differential station to the RoK Defense Ministry.



