Marine terminal put into operation in Akatu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during the nationwide teleconference President Nursultan Nazarbayev has given start to the north marine terminal of Aktau and plant for GEVO diesel engines production (Astana).

"It is very important to expand Aktau seaport, especially grain terminals. Thanks to launching the railway in the direction of the Persian Gulf through Iran are will have access to new markets. It is possible that this year the terminal will start cargo transshipment both in the direction of Azerbaijan and to the south. The plant for GEVO diesel engines production is new for Kazakhstan. I talked about this with the leadership of General Electric in New York during the meeting with "captains of business"," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. Expansion of the international port of Aktau to the north will increase cargo transshipment 4-fold. The port's capacity will be increased to 3 million tons per year. The plant "Astana Diesel Service" for the production of diesel engines will assemble, carry out major repairs and maintenance of high-tech 12-cylinder diesel engines for locomotives of Evolution Series in under the technology of General Electric. The plant will increase the level of localization of locomotives production from 32 to 53% and meet demands for repair and maintenance of diesel engines.