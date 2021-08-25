EN
    11:39, 25 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Mario-Ingo Soos assumes position of German General Consul in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mr. Mario-Ingo Soos assumed the position of new General Consul of Germany in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    The German General Consul’s consular district covers Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobem Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Until the recent appointment Mr. Mario-Ingo Soos was the department head at the German Foreign Ministry.


