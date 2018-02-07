Maritime traffic from Kazakhstan to Turkey to triple

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis has approved the bill of ratification of the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation, Kazinform reports.

"The Protocol enlarges the list of the acts classified as terrorist and defines the response mechanisms and mutual help in the event of assault on ships. Today 40 states have joined the Protocol, and almost all Baltic and Black Sea countries, which is important. Now Kazakhstan trade ships are actively developing marine routes to open sea ports. Up to 35 thousand tons of general cargo were shipped in 2017 from the port of Aktau to the ports of Turkey. In 2018 the volume of shipment will be increased three times. Also it is planned to start shipping oversize equipment from the Black and Baltic ports to Kazakhstan for construction of the plant of Tengizchevroil company.

The arrangement between Kazakhstan and Russia made within the Eurasian Economic Union to introduce simplified transit of Kazakhstan ships via Russian water ways has also fostered the growth of traffic volume, according to Kazakhstan Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek who has presented the bill today in the plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Minster says, once the Protocol is ratified there will be stronger legal framework for ensuring security of Kazakhstan ships floating in the open sea.