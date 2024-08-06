Mariya Brovkova, Rufina Iskakova to compete in Women's Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals

Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Canoe Sprint - Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats on the eleventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh duo of Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova finished fifth in the Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games. Next, they will compete in the Women's Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh team consisting of Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov finished fifth in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 2. Next, they will compete in the Men’s Canoe Double 500 m quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals consist of multiple heats, with the two fastest teams in each heat advancing to the semifinals.

Kazakhstan’s David Yefremov was disqualified due to false start in the Men's 110m Hurdles Repechage Round. The athlete wrapped up his performance at the Paris Olympics. Earlier, he came in seventh in the Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2 event, clocking the distance in 13.88 seconds.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to be held from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.