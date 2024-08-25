Mariya Brovkova secures bronze at 2024 ICF Canoe and Sprint World Championships in Samarkand

Kazakhstani Mariya Brovkova has claimed bronze in non-Olympic distances at the 2024 ICF Canoe and Sprint World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Brovkova finished third in the Women's Canoe Single 500m. Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Luzan secured the gold medal, while the silver medal went to Maria Jose Mailliard of Chile.

This competition, held for the first time in Central Asia, is organized by the National Olympic Committee with the support of the Rowing and Canoe Federation of Uzbekistan and the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

520 rowers from 55 countries are competing in the non-Olympic distances at the event. Winners of the Olympic, Asian Games, European and Asian championships are taking part in the World Championships.