Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce the arrival of British National Champion Mark Cavendish, who is going to join the Kazakh team for the season of 2023, the team informs on its website.

«I am really excited for this adventure. I raced with Alexandr Vinokurov for many years, and now I’m racing with his 2 boys! I remember when they were children the same age as my own, dreaming to be bike racers. Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to be a great place to be successful, with a strong team led by Alexandr, a champion on the bike and a gentleman off the bike. I’ve enjoyed a long career already, but the joy of riding my bike and the hunger to continue winning are as bright as ever. So I’m looking forward to being part of a successful team, whether working with the team for wins, crossing the line first myself, or cheering on my teammates. As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium,» said Mark Cavendish.

Mark Cavendish (37) is one of the greatest road sprinters of all times, who shares a phenomenal 34-Tour-de-France-stage-win-record with the legendary Eddy Merckx. Mark is the winner of the sprinter’s jersey in all three Grand Tours and 2011 Road World Champion.

In the season of 2022 Mark Cavendish won Milano-Torino, a stage at the Giro d’Italia, Tour of Oman and UAE Tour.

«Well, Mark Cavendish doesn’t need any presentation. He is the best sprinter of all times, and I am happy to welcome Mark in Astana Qazaqstan Team. The arrival of a top sprinter in our team is kind of challenge for us, but we are ready for it. We see new ways and new possibilities. The goals however are still the same – victories in any kind of race: Classics, stages in different stage races and, of course, in the Grand Tours. Mark still has a big desire to win and we are going to support this feeling with all our forces in all kind of races», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.:

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com