PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A market caught fire in Petropavlovsk city on Sunday evening, according to the emergencies department of North Kazakhstan region.

The fire reportedly started at 7:00 p.m. on May 15. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. It damaged an area of 48 square meters. No casualties were reported.

A special commission is to determine the cause of fire.