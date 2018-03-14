Market volatility, U.S. trade rhetoric threaten ECB's bond-buying plans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned Wednesday that the bank isn't yet ready to end its giant bond-buying program, pointing to new threats from US trade restrictions and a strengthening euro currency, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Speaking at Frankfurt's University, Draghi said ECB officials are increasingly confident that inflation is gradually picking up in the currency bloc, but warned that they still needed to see further evidence of that trend.

