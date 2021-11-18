Marking of state border became guarantee of Kazakhstan’s territorial integrity - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marking of the state border has become the guarantee of the territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, believes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Thursday the Head of State addressed the extended session of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his remarks President Tokayev noted that the session is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

On the path towards sovereignty, according to the President, Kazakhstan has achieved tangible success by becoming a well-reputed state actively participating in regional and global processes.

The Head of State continued by reminding that it was Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev who has laid the foundation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy as well as its professional diplomatic service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the marking of the state border of Kazakhstan as one of the unprecedented historical achievements. It allowed to significantly strengthen the country’s security and became the guarantee of its territorial integrity.

Another highlight worth mentioning, according to the Head of State, is the signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea which was 20 years in the making.