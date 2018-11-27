Martial law declared in ten regions of Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM The Verkhovna Rada has adopted law No.9338 approving a presidential decree on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, UKRINFORM reported.

A total of 276 lawmakers voted for a respective decision at a parliament meeting on Monday.

President Petro Poroshenko said in his speech that he had partially changed his decree. He proposed declaring martial law not throughout Ukraine, but only in ten regions of the country.

According to the document, the issue concerns the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

These regions are located along Ukraine's border with Russia, Moldova, as well as the coast of the Black and Azov Seas.

Martial law is declared from 09.00 on November 28 and will last for 30 days, until December 27.