    09:06, 25 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Martin Murray: Nobody in middleweight can beat Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Martin Murray told about the qualities of Gennady Golovkin as a boxer, which he had an opportunity to assess in their fight, Sports.kz informs.

    "Each punch of Gennady Golovkin can be really destructive. This is about the way he opens you up with that variety of punches and their power. He can punch really hard and he also can take hard punches. He applies constant pressure and he does it well. The point is that Golovkin can do everything well enough to be the top boxer. I do not see anyone able to beat him in the middleweight. So, the decision of Brook to move up two weight classes is a questionable decision," M. Murray said in his interview to World Boxing News.

     

     

     

