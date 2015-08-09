Martinelli named riders for Astana at Vuelta a España-2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, Sports Director of "Astana" cycling team Giuseppe Martinelli named the 9 riders going to Vuelta a España-2015 in an interview to BiciCiclismo. These are: Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Mikel Landa, Dario Cataldo, Diego Rosa, Luis Lenon Sanchez, Paolo Tiralongo, Alessandro Vanotti and Andrey Zeits.

Seven out of the nine riders included in Spanish Grand Tour have ridden Giro d'Italia -2015. Vincenzo Nibali will join the Vuelta after the Tour de France-2015 where he finished the fourth. 34-year-old Alessandro Vanotti from Italy was also named the team member.

The Vuelta a España -2015 will become for Vincenzo Nibali the first race after the Tour de France. After the Giro Fabio Aru will join the Tour de Pologne. Mikel Landa rode Clásica de San Sebastián and Vuelta a Burgos. Cataldo, Rosa, Tiralongo and Zeits are in Poland together with Aru, while Luis Leon Sanchez and Alessandro Vanotti are riding Vuelta a Burgos, Kazinform cites Sports.kz