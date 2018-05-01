Martirosyan says he is ready for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's next challenger Vanes Martirosyan claims he is ready to fight GGG this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"We just got ready for Golovkin. Styles do make fights. GGG's style and mine fit very well. It's a perfect fight for Cinco de Mayo because it's going to be two guys going head to head. This is what we dream about. I've always wanted these fights," Martirosyan told Boxinginsider.com.



Golovkin vs. Martirosyan showdown is set to be held on May 5 (May 6 in Kazakhstan) in Carson, California.