Mary Kom sports drama to be released in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Indian biographic sports drama Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra is set to premiere in Kazakhstan on June 18.

The film is a biopic about five-time female World Boxing Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom. It centers on her life from early childhood in India to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo City. Prior to the Kazakhstani premier Priyanka Chopra sent her fans here a sweet message. "Salem, Kazakhstan! I'm very, very excited that my film Mary Kom is released in Kazakhstan. It is an extremely personal film for me. And I hope that you will go out, watch the movie and enjoy it. Remember: never give up!" she says in the video. The film was directed by Omung Kumar on a budget of $2.4 million. It first premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival.