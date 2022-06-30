EN
    11:52, 30 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Mask mandate to be reinstated in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases – Vice PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The present situation with the coronavirus infection is not critical, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Vaccination is a key issue. So far the situation is not critical. However, the mask mandate may be reinstate in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases. The number of new COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 each day. The question remains open,» Vice Prime Minister Tugzhanov said.

    He added that it is up to Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 to decide whether to reinstate the mask mandate and tighten the COVID-19 curbs countrywide.

    Kazakhstan has recently seen a slight surge in the number of fresh infections. For instance, the country registered 137 COVID-19 cases on June 30 compared to only 16 COVID-19 cases two weeks ago on June 16.


