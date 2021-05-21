EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:17, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Masks still needed after vaccination: expert

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A senior Chinese epidemiologist on Thursday advised people to continue wearing face masks even after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Xinhua reports.

    Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference that vaccination is a biological method to prevent the disease while masks and social distancing are public health measures aimed at prevention and control.

    The two aspects are compatible with each other, not exclusive, the expert said, noting that before herd immunity against the virus is built up among the public, masks are still necessary.

    Wu made the remarks in response to a question about some foreign sources claiming that masks are no longer needed after inoculation. There were also concerns that wearing masks for extended periods may result in respiratory problems.

    «Wearing a mask brings only benefits to the individual as well as their family and society,» Wu said.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!