Masmou3, Jordan’s first digital platform for deaf community launched

Jordan’s first-ever digital platform dedicated to the deaf community, Masmou3, was officially launched on Tuesday evening. The initiative is set to provide educational and entertaining content in Arabic sign language, opening up new avenues of accessibility and inclusivity, Petra reports.





The platform's genesis can be traced back to the awareness campaign that accompanied the short narrative film "Sukoon", which was made possible through collaboration with the British Council and the Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein Club for the Deaf and Mute.



The movie artfully depicts the personal journey of "Hind," a gifted deaf karate champion, with the aim of shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of individuals with hearing impairments. Remarkably, this role was portrayed by 11-year-old Malak Nassar, who herself is deaf.



Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Sukoon’s Director Dina Naser emphasized the project's core objective to create a secure space for the seamless integration of individuals with hearing disabilities into the realms of art and film production. Notably, the team underwent extensive training across various facets of the film industry, contributing to the platform's educational content.



The launch event, which took place at the "Marsam Um Janin" venue in Jabal Al-Weibdeh, witnessed the participation of several digital content creators, who lauded the initiative saying that what began as a cinematic exploration of the life of a deaf girl has evolved into a comprehensive media endeavor.



The platform’s mission is to empower the deaf community with knowledge spanning diverse subjects, encompassing social, humanitarian, educational, and entertaining content. The inclusion of content creators fluent in sign language is pivotal to achieving this objective.



Looking ahead, Naser revealed that "Sukoon" will embark on an extensive tour of both Arab and international film festivals. This international exposure is slated to culminate in an official screening in Jordan during the upcoming summer season. The film, which boasts an 18-minute runtime, will make its initial appearance at the "Red Sea International Film Festival" scheduled for December this year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.