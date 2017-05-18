Mass bike ride to take place in Astana on May 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A mass ride dedicated to the international exhibition EXPO-2017 will take place in Kazakh capital on May 20, the press service of the Directorate for sports and mass events of Astana akimat reports.

Every year the mass ride gathers more than 2,500 people - professionals and amateurs. Participants of the bike ride have to ride the distance of 10,5 km along the Kabanbai batyr street, Korgalzhin highway, and Turan Avenue finishing at the Astana Arena stadium.

Registration of participants starts at 8 am, and the ride starts at 9 am from Kabanbai batyr street opposite to Astana Arena. Everyone interested in taking part in the ride will be able to rent a bicycle.

During the mass bike ride, Kabanbai batyr street, Korgalzhin highway, and Turan Avenue will be closed.