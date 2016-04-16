Mass death of seals recorded in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Mass death of seals recorded on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region.

According to preliminary estimates, the death about 40 individuals of seals occurred in the area of Prorva field.

Today a group of ecologists and veterinarians has been created. The group has already arrived at the scene to take samples of water and soil, said Murat Yermekkaliyev, head of the regional territorial inspection for forestry and wildlife.