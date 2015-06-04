Mass die-off of endangered antelopes continues in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Number of dead saiga antelopes has exceeded 10,000 in Aktobe region.

Kuanysh Ayazov, the head of the regional forestry inspection, confirmed as of today 10,294 dead saiga antelopes had been found in the region. Over the past 24 hours 280 fallen animals were located and buried.

Last week 1,000 and 8,000 dead saiga antelopes were discovered in Kostanay and Akmola regions respectively.

Experts say that locating the fallen animals is difficult due to constant migration across Kazakhstan.