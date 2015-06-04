EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Mass die-off of endangered antelopes continues in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Number of dead saiga antelopes has exceeded 10,000 in Aktobe region.

    Kuanysh Ayazov, the head of the regional forestry inspection, confirmed as of today 10,294 dead saiga antelopes had been found in the region. Over the past 24 hours 280 fallen animals were located and buried.

    Last week 1,000 and 8,000 dead saiga antelopes were discovered in Kostanay and Akmola regions respectively.

    Experts say that locating the fallen animals is difficult due to constant migration across Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Environment News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!