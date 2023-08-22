Mass drowning in Turkestan rgn: 8 out of 11 victims are underage

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 people drowned while swimming in an undesignated area in the Syrdarya River at 5:40pm today in Otyrar district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Out of the 11 drown, the bodies of nine people, including three women’s bodies and six bodies of underage children, were found and recovered from the water. Four families of 20 people were vacation. So far, eight of the 11 drown were said to be underage.

Search is underway for two more people.