Mass evacuation underway as dam breaches on New Zealand river

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM New Zealand authorities urged residents of the Marlborough region to seek for higher ground after a dam on the Clarence River had breached following a 7.9 Magnitude quake and series of aftershocks in the country.

Radio New Zealand reported that the government prompted residents to move to higher ground, as slip dam breached, sending a wall of water downstream.



The Civil Defense teams are reportedly en route to the river.



Emergency workers are evacuating people from nearby settlements. On Sunday, New Zealand was hit by 7.9 Magnitude earthquake that caused tsunami. According to media reports, two people were killed in the Sunday earthquake. Early on Monday, the quake was followed by a 6.2-magnitude aftershock.



Source: Sputnik