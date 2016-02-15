Mass media must ensure unbiased coverage of election campaign – CEC (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission held a seminar with the heads of mass media regarding coverage of the election campaign and observance of the pre-election agitation rules.

Member the CEC Lyazzat Suleimen informed the participants of the election legislation, in particular, on organization of mass media’s activity in electoral period, the order and the terms of pre-election agitation of the parties and the candidates through mass media. In particular, she pointed out that mass media must ensure unbiased coverage of election campaign of the parties and the candidates as well as provide equal access to mass media.

“The regulation of mass media’s activity during pre-election agitation is an important component which ensures transparency, openness and fairness of the election process,” Suleimen said.

In turn, Chairman of the Kazakh MID Informatization and Information committee T.Kazangap told about the Committee’s activities and pointed out important role of mass media in election process and informing the society of its course.

Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Nurdaulet Suindikov told about legal regulation of agitation campaign and law-enforcement practice in this issue.

