TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:50, 19 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Mass media predicts two-year ban for I. Ilyin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barbend.com portal expressed its opinion regarding the doping scandal in weightlifting that had Kazakhstani Ilya Ilyin, Svetlana Podobedova, Maiya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo involved in it as well, Sports.kz informs.

    "Two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin and another nine more weightlifters will not be allowed to the Olympic Games in Rio this year. Moreover, they will be banned for at least two years if the recheck of doping tests comes back positive," the portal predicts.

     

     

