Mass media should educate people - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Making a guest appearance at Nurlan Koyanbayev's night show "Tungi Studyia", President Nursultan Nazarbayev answered a question on what TV programmes he prefers to watch.

“If I say what TV programmes I like and not, I may hurt someone’s feelings. To tell the truth, our job is not easy, we have to deal with many issues. Every day I have to sign up to 300-400 documents. When I come home and turn on TV, I try to forget everything and clear brain,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He added that mass media should educate people.

“When someone learns a new word, or something new, this is what a person needs. Mass media should educate people,” he stressed.