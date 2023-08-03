Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 2 more teens to be discharged from hospital

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two more children hospitalized with poisoning symptoms from the special service centre in Karaganda are to be discharged today from hospital, Kazinform reports.

Their condition improved significantly. Six teens in stable condition are staying in the intensive care unit wards.

As earlier reported, one child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said the intestinal infectious diseases tests gave negative results. The cause of the mass poisoning of children has not been determined yet.