Mass poisoning in Karaganda: One more child dies in hospital

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A child, born in 2012, suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city died in a multifunctional children’s hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The child was admitted to the hospital on July 30.

«A child, born in 2012, who was treated at the multifunctional city children’s hospital has died today. The cause of the death is heart failure,» said the press service of the health office of Karaganda region.

Five more kids suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city remain in intensive care, with their condition remaining serious but stable.

Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region on July 30.

Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative, and that the main cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined.