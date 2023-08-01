Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said the intestinal infectious diseases tests gave negative results. The cause of the mass poisoning of children has not been determined yet. Some 20 doctors from all over the country arrived in Karaganda to treat children and find out the cause of their poisoning, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, children suffered from unknown poisoning at the social services centre in Karaganda region. Unfortunately, one child, Adil Omarov, born in 2009, died. The minister on her behalf and on behalf of all medical workers expressed sincere condolences to the family members.

Minister Giniyat said all the test and examination results should be ready from two weeks to one month. The children were admitted to the hospital with food poisoning in question as they experienced fever, vomiting, and abdominal pains. As of now, six teens are in a severe state in the ICU with two of them on life support. Five boys will stay in the hospital for further examination. The preliminary diagnosis is food toxicoinfection in question.

A criminal investigation was launched.